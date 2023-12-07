WhichCar
  2. Proton
  3. Persona
  4. Xli

2001 Proton Persona Xli 1.5L Petrol 5D Aeroback

2001 Proton Persona Xli 1.5L Petrol 5D Aeroback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2001 Proton Persona Xli. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1450 mm
Tracking Rear 1460 mm
Ground Clearance 150 mm
Wheelbase 2500 mm
Height 1385 mm
Length 4270 mm
Width 1690 mm
Kerb Weight 970 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6.69 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 8.63 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 3000
Maxiumum Torque 120 Nm
Makimum Power 64 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 185/60 R14
Rear Tyre 185/60 R14
Front Rim Size 5.5Jx14
Rear Rim Size 5.5Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut, Stabiliser Bar
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Independent, Multi-Link System, Stabiliser Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Pl1C97Snryb000001
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Malaysia