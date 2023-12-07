Specifications for the 2001 Range Rover Range Rover Vogue V8. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2001 Range Rover Range Rover Vogue V8 4.6L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic 4X4
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Luxury
|Tracking Front
|1540 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1530 mm
|Ground Clearance
|302 mm
|Wheelbase
|2745 mm
|Height
|1817 mm
|Length
|4713 mm
|Width
|2228 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2155 kg
|Gcm
|6280 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2780 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|625 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|100 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4750
|Torque RPM
|2600
|Maxiumum Torque
|380 Nm
|Makimum Power
|150 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/55 R18
|Rear Tyre
|255/55 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8.0Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|8.0Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Electronic Air Suspension, Live Beam Axle
|Rear Suspension
|Electronic Air Suspension, Live Beam Axle
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Front Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|Sallpamb3Xa400100
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Luxury
|Country Manufactured
|Great Britain
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Trim
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 10 Speakers
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System