Specifications for the 2001 Renault Scenic Privilege. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2001 Renault Scenic Privilege 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1450 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1485 mm
|Ground Clearance
|152 mm
|Wheelbase
|2580 mm
|Height
|1615 mm
|Length
|4134 mm
|Width
|1719 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1320 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1845 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|695 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|525 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|3750
|Maxiumum Torque
|188 Nm
|Makimum Power
|101 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/60 R15
|Rear Tyre
|195/60 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Sway Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Shock Absorber, Independent, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Trailing Arm, Telescopic Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Rear Lower Driver Side Engbay
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Vf1Ja1105Z0600001
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- 15 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $450
- Power Sunroof - $2,000
- Power Sunroof & Leather Trim - $4,250