2001 Rolls-Royce Silver Seraph My00 5.4L Petrol 4D Sedan

2001 Rolls-Royce Silver Seraph My00 5.4L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 2001 Rolls-Royce Silver Seraph. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1608 mm
Tracking Rear 1608 mm
Wheelbase 3116 mm
Height 1515 mm
Length 5390 mm
Width 1930 mm
Kerb Weight 2350 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2797 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2100 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 100 L
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 11.5 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 17 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5000
Torque RPM 3900
Maxiumum Torque 490 Nm
Makimum Power 240 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/65 R16
Rear Tyre 235/65 R16
Front Rim Size 7.0Jx16
Rear Rim Size 7.0Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 6000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Scuttle Top
Compliance Location Pass Eng Bay Scuttle
VIN Number Scala61E0Xch01001
Vehicle Segment Upper Large
Country Manufactured Great Britain