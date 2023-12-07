Specifications for the 2001 Rover 75 Connoisseur Se. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2001 Rover 75 Connoisseur Se 2.5L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1510 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1510 mm
|Ground Clearance
|155 mm
|Wheelbase
|2750 mm
|Height
|1427 mm
|Length
|4750 mm
|Width
|1780 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1510 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|66 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7.5 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|11 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6500
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|240 Nm
|Makimum Power
|130 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/45 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.0Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.0Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Independent, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Sarrjzllm1M175000
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Great Britain
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Trim Special
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sound System with 8 Speakers
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System