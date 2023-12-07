Specifications for the 2001 Saab 9-3 Aero. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2001 Saab 9-3 Aero My02 2.0L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1460 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1450 mm
|Ground Clearance
|127 mm
|Wheelbase
|2605 mm
|Height
|1428 mm
|Length
|4639 mm
|Width
|1711 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1386 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|68 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.8 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|10.7 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5750
|Torque RPM
|2200
|Maxiumum Torque
|280 Nm
|Makimum Power
|151 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|215/45 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.0Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.0Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Independent, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Torsion Beam Axle
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Windscreen
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Ys3Df35Kx22123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Sweden
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Kit
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Sport Seats
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power front seat Passenger
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System