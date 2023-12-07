Specifications for the 2001 Saab 9-3 Turbo Anniversary. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2001 Saab 9-3 Turbo Anniversary My02 2.0L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1452 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1442 mm
|Ground Clearance
|127 mm
|Wheelbase
|2605 mm
|Height
|1428 mm
|Length
|4629 mm
|Width
|1711 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1352 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|68 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.5 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|10.3 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|1800
|Maxiumum Torque
|240 Nm
|Makimum Power
|110 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/50 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/50 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Independent, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Torsion Beam Axle
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Windscreen
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Ys3Df35Tx22123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Sweden
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Kit
- Cruise Control
- Compact disc player
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Rear Spoiler
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Trip Computer
Optional Extras
- Power front seats
- Power Sunroof