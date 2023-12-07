Specifications for the 2001 Saab 9-5 Aero. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2001 Saab 9-5 Aero 2.3L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1522 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1522 mm
|Ground Clearance
|143 mm
|Wheelbase
|2703 mm
|Height
|1449 mm
|Length
|4805 mm
|Width
|1792 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1624 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|12 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|1900
|Maxiumum Torque
|330 Nm
|Makimum Power
|169 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/45 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Gas Pressurised Double Action Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Independent, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Ys3Ef45G9Y3123456
|Country Manufactured
|Sweden
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alloy Wheels
- Body Kit
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Rear Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Independent Rear Suspension
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Trim
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Side Front AirBags
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 9 Speakers
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System