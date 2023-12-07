Specifications for the 2001 Saab 9-5. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2001 Saab 9-5 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Tracking Front
|1522 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1522 mm
|Ground Clearance
|143 mm
|Wheelbase
|2703 mm
|Height
|1497 mm
|Length
|4808 mm
|Width
|1792 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1575 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2180 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|605 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|75 L
|Fuel_Hway
|5.8 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|10 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|1800
|Maxiumum Torque
|240 Nm
|Makimum Power
|110 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/65 R15
|Rear Tyre
|205/65 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Ys3Ef55C9Y3123456
|Country Manufactured
|Sweden
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Cruise Control
- Compact disc player
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Independent Rear Suspension
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Roof Racks
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Sound System with 7 Speakers
Optional Extras
- Alloy Wheels Special
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Trim - $2,950
- Power front seats - $3,300
- Power Sunroof - $3,100