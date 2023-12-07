WhichCar
2001 Suzuki Grand Vitara (4X4) 1.6L Petrol 2D Cabriolet

2001 Suzuki Grand Vitara (4X4) 1.6L Petrol 2D Cabriolet details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment SUV Compact

Specifications for the 2001 Suzuki Grand Vitara (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1460 mm
Tracking Rear 1460 mm
Ground Clearance 195 mm
Wheelbase 2200 mm
Height 1690 mm
Length 3865 mm
Width 1710 mm
Kerb Weight 1230 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1750 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1600 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 450 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 520 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 56 L
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6.8 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 9 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5200
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 138 Nm
Makimum Power 69 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre P205/75 R15
Rear Tyre P205/75 R15
Front Rim Size 5.5Jx15
Rear Rim Size 5.5Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Independent, Strut
Rear Suspension 5 Links, Coil Spring, Rigid Axle

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Front Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number 2S2Gta03C00451234
Vehicle Segment SUV Compact
Country Manufactured Japan