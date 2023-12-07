Specifications for the 2001 Suzuki Grand Vitara (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2001 Suzuki Grand Vitara (4X4) 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Compact
|Tracking Front
|1500 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1500 mm
|Ground Clearance
|200 mm
|Wheelbase
|2480 mm
|Height
|1740 mm
|Length
|4395 mm
|Width
|1780 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1355 kg
|Gcm
|3150 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1950 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|595 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|66 L
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7.6 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|10.2 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|2900
|Maxiumum Torque
|174 Nm
|Makimum Power
|94 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/60 R16
|Rear Tyre
|235/60 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7.0Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|7.0Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Live Axle
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Front Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Jsaftl52V00123456
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Air Conditioning
- Central Locking
- Cloth Trim
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers
- Roof Racks
Optional Extras
- Dual Airbags & (ABS) - $2,400
- Alloy Wheels - $1,000
- Metallic Paint - $200