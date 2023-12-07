WhichCar
2001 Suzuki Grand Vitara Sports (4X4) 2.0L Petrol 2D Hardtop

2001 Suzuki Grand Vitara Sports (4X4) 2.0L Petrol 2D Hardtop details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment SUV Compact

Specifications for the 2001 Suzuki Grand Vitara Sports (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1460 mm
Tracking Rear 1460 mm
Ground Clearance 195 mm
Wheelbase 2200 mm
Height 1675 mm
Length 3870 mm
Width 1695 mm
Kerb Weight 1260 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1750 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1850 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 400 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 490 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 56 L
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 7.6 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 10.2 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 2900
Maxiumum Torque 174 Nm
Makimum Power 94 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/65 R16
Rear Tyre 215/65 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5Jx16
Rear Rim Size 6.5Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Live Axle

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 60 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Front Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Jsafta52V00123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Compact
Country Manufactured Japan