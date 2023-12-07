Specifications for the 2001 Toyota Dyna 100. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2001 Toyota Dyna 100 1.8L Petrol C/Chas
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|3
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Truck
|Tracking Front
|1450 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1360 mm
|Wheelbase
|2300 mm
|Height
|1900 mm
|Length
|4285 mm
|Width
|1695 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1160 kg
|Gcm
|4150 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2750 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1400 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|400 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|1000 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|3200
|Maxiumum Torque
|140 Nm
|Makimum Power
|61 kW
|Front Tyre
|185R14-8Pr
|Rear Tyre
|185R14-8Pr
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Independent Double Wishbone, Stabiliser Bar
|Rear Suspension
|Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Live Axle, Semi Elliptic Leaf Spring
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|Truck 2.5-3.5 Gvm
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided
Standard Features
- Engine Immobiliser
Optional Extras
- Air Conditioning - $2,026