2001 Toyota Dyna 100 1.8L Petrol C/Chas

2001 Toyota Dyna 100 1.8L Petrol C/Chas details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 3
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Truck

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1450 mm
Tracking Rear 1360 mm
Wheelbase 2300 mm
Height 1900 mm
Length 4285 mm
Width 1695 mm
Kerb Weight 1160 kg
Gcm 4150 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2750 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1400 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 400 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 1000 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Power RPM 5000
Torque RPM 3200
Maxiumum Torque 140 Nm
Makimum Power 61 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 185R14-8Pr
Rear Tyre 185R14-8Pr
Front Rim Size 5.5Jx14
Rear Rim Size 5.5Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Independent Double Wishbone, Stabiliser Bar
Rear Suspension Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Live Axle, Semi Elliptic Leaf Spring

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Truck 2.5-3.5 Gvm
Country Manufactured Not Provided