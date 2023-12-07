Specifications for the 2001 Toyota Echo Ncp10R. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2001 Toyota Echo Ncp10R 1.3L Petrol 3D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1440 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1420 mm
|Ground Clearance
|121 mm
|Wheelbase
|2370 mm
|Height
|1510 mm
|Length
|3615 mm
|Width
|1660 mm
|Kerb Weight
|850 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1365 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|700 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|350 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|515 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|45 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|4.6 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|6.1 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4400
|Maxiumum Torque
|122 Nm
|Makimum Power
|63 kW
|Front Tyre
|P175/65 Hr14
|Rear Tyre
|P175/65 Hr14
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Rear Lower Pass Side Engbay
|VIN Number
|Jtdjw133700001001
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Airbag Driver
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Cloth Trim
- Engine Immobiliser
- Radio Cassette with 2 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
Optional Extras
- Air Conditioning - $1,453
- Metallic Paint - $215
- Power Steering
- Safety Pack - $1,975