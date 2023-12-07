Specifications for the 2001 Toyota Spacia Value Pack. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2001 Toyota Spacia Value Pack 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|8
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|People Mover
|Tracking Front
|1460 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1445 mm
|Ground Clearance
|165 mm
|Wheelbase
|2715 mm
|Height
|1870 mm
|Length
|4475 mm
|Width
|1695 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1405 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2125 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|650 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|735 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|8 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|9.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5600
|Torque RPM
|4400
|Maxiumum Torque
|180 Nm
|Makimum Power
|94 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/65 R15
|Rear Tyre
|195/65 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Independent, Lower Arm, Stabiliser Bar, Torsion Bar
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Live Axle, Panhard Rod, Upper And Lower Link
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Front Floor
|VIN Number
|Jt711Sr4000001001
|Vehicle Segment
|People Movers
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Dual Air Conditioning
- Compact disc player
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Engine Immobiliser
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers
- Trip Computer