Specifications for the 2001 Volkswagen Beetle Turbo. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2001 Volkswagen Beetle Turbo 9C 1.8L Petrol 3D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1508 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1494 mm
|Ground Clearance
|102 mm
|Wheelbase
|2508 mm
|Height
|1498 mm
|Length
|4081 mm
|Width
|1721 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1276 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1700 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|600 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|420 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|5.9 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|8.9 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|210 Nm
|Makimum Power
|110 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Torsion Beam Axle
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|60 km
|VIN Location
|Under Rear Seat
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side Centre Pill
|VIN Number
|Wvwzzz9Czym123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Mexico
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $650
- Power Sunroof - $1,890