2001 Volkswagen Passat 1.8 20V Turbo Sport 3B 1.8L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic Tiptr
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1495 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1499 mm
|Ground Clearance
|110 mm
|Wheelbase
|2707 mm
|Height
|1459 mm
|Length
|4675 mm
|Width
|1740 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1350 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1870 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|650 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|520 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|62 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|9.6 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5700
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|210 Nm
|Makimum Power
|110 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7.0Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|7.0Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Solid
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|60 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Wvwzzz3Bzwe123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Trim
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $935
- Power Sunroof - $1,890
