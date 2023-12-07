WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Polo
  4. 16V

2001 Volkswagen Polo 16V 1.4L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2001 Volkswagen Polo 16V 1.4L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Light

Specifications for the 2001 Volkswagen Polo 16V. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Volkswagen Polo News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1392 mm
Tracking Rear 1400 mm
Ground Clearance 120 mm
Wheelbase 2407 mm
Height 1418 mm
Length 3743 mm
Width 1632 mm
Kerb Weight 1049 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1510 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 450 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 461 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 45 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 5.6 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 8 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5000
Torque RPM 3800
Maxiumum Torque 126 Nm
Makimum Power 55 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/45 R15
Rear Tyre 195/45 R15
Front Rim Size 6.0Jx15
Rear Rim Size 6.0Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Trailing Arm, Torsion Beam Axle

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 60 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Quarter Panel
VIN Number Wvwzzz6Nzyy123456
Vehicle Segment Light
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Volkswagen Polo pricing and specs

Gti 5D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD $39,000
Life 5D Hatchback 1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD $28,600
Style (Restricted Features) 5D Hatchback 1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD $31,600
Gti 5D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD $40,390
Life 5D Hatchback 1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD $29,490
Style (Restricted Features) 5D Hatchback 1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD $32,540