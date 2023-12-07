Specifications for the 2001 Volvo S40 2.0T Se. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2001 Volvo S40 2.0T Se My01 1.9L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1472 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1474 mm
|Ground Clearance
|122 mm
|Wheelbase
|2562 mm
|Height
|1460 mm
|Length
|4516 mm
|Width
|1716 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1281 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|9.3 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5250
|Torque RPM
|1800
|Maxiumum Torque
|240 Nm
|Makimum Power
|121 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/60 R15
|Rear Tyre
|195/60 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Sway Bar, Coil Spring, Macpherson Strut, Telescopic Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Multi-Link System, Telescopic Damper
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Left Firewall
|VIN Number
|Yv1Vw29691F123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Netherlands
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Compact disc player
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 6 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Fog Lights - Front
- Metallic Paint
- Power front seats
- Power Sunroof
- Rear Spoiler
- Automatic/Self levelling Suspension
- Towbar
- Trip Computer