Specifications for the 2001 Volvo V70 2.4 20V Se. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2001 Volvo V70 2.4 20V Se 2.4L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
MORE Volvo News & Reviews
|Tracking Front
|1563 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1560 mm
|Ground Clearance
|163 mm
|Wheelbase
|2755 mm
|Height
|1371 mm
|Length
|4710 mm
|Width
|1804 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1528 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2150 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|622 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.3 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|9.8 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5900
|Torque RPM
|4500
|Maxiumum Torque
|230 Nm
|Makimum Power
|125 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/65 R15
|Rear Tyre
|205/65 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6.5Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Macpherson Strut, Telescopic Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Independent, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Left Firewall
|VIN Number
|Yv1Lw5506Vx123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Sweden
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Compact disc player
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Trim
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 8 Speakers
- Roof Racks
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Heated Front Seats
- Power front seats
- Power Sunroof
- Automatic/Self levelling Suspension