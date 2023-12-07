Specifications for the 2002 Alfa Romeo 147 2.0 Twin Spark. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2002 Alfa Romeo 147 2.0 Twin Spark 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1509 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1494 mm
|Ground Clearance
|113 mm
|Wheelbase
|2546 mm
|Height
|1421 mm
|Length
|4170 mm
|Width
|1729 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1270 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1790 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|400 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|520 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|12.1 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6300
|Torque RPM
|3800
|Maxiumum Torque
|181 Nm
|Makimum Power
|110 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 Wr16
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 Wr16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Zar93700012345678
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Airbags - Window
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Vehicle Stability Control
Optional Extras
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,000
- Leather Upholstery - $2,500
- Metallic Paint - $890
- Power Sunroof - $1,875