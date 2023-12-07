Specifications for the 2002 Alfa Romeo 147 Selespeed. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2002 Alfa Romeo 147 Selespeed 2.0L Petrol 3D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Auto Selespeed
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1509 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1494 mm
|Ground Clearance
|113 mm
|Wheelbase
|2546 mm
|Height
|1421 mm
|Length
|4170 mm
|Width
|1729 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1250 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1770 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|400 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|520 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|12.1 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6300
|Torque RPM
|3800
|Maxiumum Torque
|181 Nm
|Makimum Power
|110 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/45 Wr17
|Rear Tyre
|215/45 Wr17
|Front Rim Size
|6.5Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Zar93700012345678
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Airbags - Window
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Premium Sound System
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Vehicle Stability Control
Optional Extras
- Leather Upholstery - $2,500
- Metallic Paint - $890
- Power Sunroof - $1,875