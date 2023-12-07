Specifications for the 2002 Alfa Romeo 156 V6 24V. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2002 Alfa Romeo 156 V6 24V 2.5L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1511 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1498 mm
|Ground Clearance
|105 mm
|Wheelbase
|2595 mm
|Height
|1415 mm
|Length
|4430 mm
|Width
|1745 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1320 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1400 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|63 L
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|12 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6300
|Torque RPM
|5000
|Maxiumum Torque
|222 Nm
|Makimum Power
|140 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Trailing Arm
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Control Arm, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Bay
|VIN Number
|Zar93200012345678
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Kit
- Compact disc player
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $950
- Power Sunroof - $2,000