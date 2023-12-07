Specifications for the 2002 Aston Martin V12 Vanquish. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2002 Aston Martin V12 Vanquish 5.9L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|6 Speed Sequential Manu
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1572 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1584 mm
|Ground Clearance
|127 mm
|Wheelbase
|2690 mm
|Height
|1318 mm
|Length
|4665 mm
|Width
|1923 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1835 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|16.7 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6800
|Torque RPM
|5500
|Maxiumum Torque
|542 Nm
|Makimum Power
|343 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/40 Zr19
|Rear Tyre
|285/40 Zr19
|Front Rim Size
|9Jx19
|Rear Rim Size
|10X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Independent, Shock Absorber
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Independent, Shock Absorber
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Windscreen
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Bay
|VIN Number
|Scfac13331B500166
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|United Kingdom
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Engine Immobiliser
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 13 Speakers
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Heated Front Seats - $1,045
- Leather Trim Special - $10,620