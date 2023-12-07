WhichCar
2002 Audi A4 2.4 B6 2.4L Petrol 4D Sedan

2002 Audi A4 2.4 B6 2.4L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission Cvt Multitronic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2002 Audi A4 2.4. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1518 mm
Tracking Rear 1511 mm
Ground Clearance 130 mm
Wheelbase 2645 mm
Height 1428 mm
Length 4546 mm
Width 1766 mm
Kerb Weight 1480 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1895 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1400 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 415 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6.2 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 10 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 3200
Maxiumum Torque 230 Nm
Makimum Power 125 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/55 R16
Rear Tyre 215/55 R16
Front Rim Size 7.0Jx16
Rear Rim Size 7.0Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension 4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Upper And Lower Wishbone
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Trapezoidal Link

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Wauzzz8Ez2A123456
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Audi A4 pricing and specs

35 TFSI S Line Mhev 4D Sedan 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD $66,300
35 TFSI Dynamic Black 4D Sedan 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD $69,100
45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sedan 2.0L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD $74,811
Avant 45 TFSI Quat S Line Mhev 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD $76,734
45 TFSI Quattro Dynamic Black 4D Sedan 2.0L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD $77,869