Specifications for the 2002 Audi A6 2.8 V6 Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2002 Audi A6 2.8 V6 Quattro 2.8L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic Tiptr
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1540 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1569 mm
|Ground Clearance
|120 mm
|Wheelbase
|2759 mm
|Height
|1453 mm
|Length
|4796 mm
|Width
|1810 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1575 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1550 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7.2 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|12.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|3200
|Maxiumum Torque
|280 Nm
|Makimum Power
|142 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7.0Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|7.0Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Solid
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz4Bzwn000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Side Airbags
- Sound System with 8 Speakers
- Sports Suspension
Optional Extras
- Dynamic Stability Control - $2,500
Current Audi A6 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|40 TFSI S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$94,175
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$113,469
|55 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$123,469
|Allroad Quattro 45 TDI 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$116,375
|40 TFSI S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$104,100
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$123,500
|55 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$133,800
|Allroad Quattro 45 TDI 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$127,100
|40 TFSI S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$91,100
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$108,100
|55 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$117,100
|Allroad Quattro 45 TDI 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$111,200