2002 Audi S6 4.2 Quattro 4.2L Petrol 4D Sedan

2002 Audi S6 4.2 Quattro 4.2L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic Tiptr
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2002 Audi S6 4.2 Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1578 mm
Tracking Rear 1590 mm
Ground Clearance 109 mm
Wheelbase 2759 mm
Height 1443 mm
Length 4833 mm
Width 1850 mm
Kerb Weight 1760 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2300 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2100 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 540 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 82 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 9 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 16 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 7000
Torque RPM 3400
Maxiumum Torque 420 Nm
Makimum Power 250 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/40 Zr17
Rear Tyre 255/40 Zr17
Front Rim Size 8.0Jx17
Rear Rim Size 8.0Jx17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension 4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Independent, Upper And Lower Wishbone
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Independent, Trapezoidal Link, Wishbones

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Wauzzz4Bzyn123456
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Audi S6 pricing and specs

2.9 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Sedan 2.9L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $158,769
2.9 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Sedan 2.9L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $169,100
2.9 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Sedan 2.9L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $148,000