2002 Bentley Arnage R 6.8L Petrol 4D Sedan

2002 Bentley Arnage R 6.8L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 2002 Bentley Arnage R. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1602 mm
Tracking Rear 1602 mm
Ground Clearance 150 mm
Wheelbase 3116 mm
Height 1515 mm
Length 5390 mm
Width 1930 mm
Kerb Weight 2520 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2970 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2100 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 100 L
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 11.5 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 19 L/100km

Engine
Engine Twin Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 3250
Maxiumum Torque 835 Nm
Makimum Power 298 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/50 R18
Rear Tyre 255/50 R18
Front Rim Size 8.0Jx18
Rear Rim Size 8.0Jx18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Electronically Controlled Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Electronically Controlled Damper

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 16000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Scuttle Top
Compliance Location Pass Eng Bay Scuttle
VIN Number Scblc31E0Ych04001
Country Manufactured Great Britain