Specifications for the 2002 Citroen Xsara Vtr 1.6. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2002 Citroen Xsara Vtr 1.6 1.6L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1433 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1442 mm
|Ground Clearance
|100 mm
|Wheelbase
|2540 mm
|Height
|1405 mm
|Length
|4188 mm
|Width
|1705 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1134 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1656 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|570 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|526 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|54 L
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5750
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|150 Nm
|Makimum Power
|93 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/55 R15
|Rear Tyre
|195/55 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Trailing Arm
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|60 km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Quarter Panel
|VIN Number
|Vf7N0Nfub00000001
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
Optional Extras
- Body Kit - $1,450
- Metallic Paint - $550
- Power Sunroof - $1,500