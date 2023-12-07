Specifications for the 2002 Daewoo Matiz S. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2002 Daewoo Matiz S 0.8L Petrol 4D Van
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Tracking Front
|1315 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1280 mm
|Ground Clearance
|139 mm
|Wheelbase
|2340 mm
|Height
|1485 mm
|Length
|3495 mm
|Width
|1495 mm
|Kerb Weight
|776 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1240 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|464 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|35 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|4.4 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|6.1 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5900
|Torque RPM
|4600
|Maxiumum Torque
|69 Nm
|Makimum Power
|38 kW
|Front Tyre
|155/65 R13
|Rear Tyre
|155/65 R13
|Front Rim Size
|4.5Jx13
|Rear Rim Size
|4.5Jx13
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Damper, Independent, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Damper, Independent Trailing Arm
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Radiator Support
|VIN Number
|Kly4A11Bexc123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Air Conditioning
- Engine Immobiliser
- Radio Cassette
Optional Extras
- Power Pack - $750