Specifications for the 2002 Daihatsu Cuore. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2002 Daihatsu Cuore 1.0L Petrol 3D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1330 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1300 mm
|Ground Clearance
|160 mm
|Wheelbase
|2360 mm
|Height
|1420 mm
|Length
|3410 mm
|Width
|1475 mm
|Kerb Weight
|720 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1140 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|400 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|250 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|420 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|40 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.4 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|6.6 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5200
|Torque RPM
|3600
|Maxiumum Torque
|88.3 Nm
|Makimum Power
|41 kW
|Front Tyre
|155/65 R13
|Rear Tyre
|155/65 R13
|Front Rim Size
|4.50Bx13
|Rear Rim Size
|4.50Bx13
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Macpherson Strut, Stabiliser Bar
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Torsion Beam Axle
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Jdal701S001000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Cloth Trim
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Steering
- Radio CD with 2 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
Optional Extras
- Air Conditioning - $1,320