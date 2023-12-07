Specifications for the 2002 Ferrari 550 Maranello. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2002 Ferrari 550 Maranello 5.5L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1632 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1586 mm
|Wheelbase
|2500 mm
|Height
|1277 mm
|Length
|4550 mm
|Width
|1935 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1690 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|114 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|11.5 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|23 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|7000
|Torque RPM
|5000
|Maxiumum Torque
|569 Nm
|Makimum Power
|357 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/40 Zr18
|Rear Tyre
|295/35 Zr18
|Front Rim Size
|8.5Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|10.5Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Zffzr49D000108119
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Compact disc player
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Trim
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Sound System
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Racing Sports Seats - $10,000