2002 Ferrari 575M Maranello 5.7L Petrol 2D Coupe

2002 Ferrari 575M Maranello 5.7L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2002 Ferrari 575M Maranello. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1632 mm
Tracking Rear 1586 mm
Ground Clearance 100 mm
Wheelbase 2500 mm
Height 1277 mm
Length 4550 mm
Width 1935 mm
Kerb Weight 1734 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 105 L
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 14.3 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 34.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 7250
Torque RPM 5250
Maxiumum Torque 589 Nm
Makimum Power 379 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/40 R18
Rear Tyre 295/35 R18
Front Rim Size 8.5Jx18
Rear Rim Size 10.5Jx18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Electronically Controlled Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Electronically Controlled Damper

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Zffbt55D000000001
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Italy