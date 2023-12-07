WhichCar
2002 Ford Courier Gl Pe 2.6L Petrol Crew Cab P/Up

2002 Ford Courier Gl Pe 2.6L Petrol Crew Cab P/Up details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 2002 Ford Courier Gl. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1405 mm
Tracking Rear 1410 mm
Ground Clearance 179 mm
Wheelbase 2985 mm
Height 1625 mm
Length 4998 mm
Width 1695 mm
Kerb Weight 1440 kg
Gcm 3620 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2605 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 700 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 1165 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 63 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 13 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 4600
Torque RPM 3500
Maxiumum Torque 206 Nm
Makimum Power 92 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195R14C-8Ply
Rear Tyre 195R14C-8Ply
Front Rim Size 5.0Jx14
Rear Rim Size 5.0Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Chassis
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Mnabsad30Ww123456
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
Country Manufactured Thailand