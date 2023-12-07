Specifications for the 2002 Ford Courier Xl (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2002 Ford Courier Xl (4X4) Pe 2.6L Petrol Super Cab P/Up
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual 4X4
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1450 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1440 mm
|Ground Clearance
|208 mm
|Wheelbase
|3000 mm
|Height
|1740 mm
|Length
|4998 mm
|Width
|1750 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1630 kg
|Gcm
|3850 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2865 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|700 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|1235 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|63 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4600
|Torque RPM
|3500
|Maxiumum Torque
|206 Nm
|Makimum Power
|92 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/75 R15
|Rear Tyre
|235/75 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6.5Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Mnabsde70Ww123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
|Country Manufactured
|Thailand
Standard Features
- Cloth Trim
- Engine Immobiliser
- Limited Slip Differential
- Power Steering
- Radio Cassette with 2 Speakers
Optional Extras
- Dual Front Airbags Package - $1,409
- Air Conditioning - $2,040
- Metallic Paint - $188