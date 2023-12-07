Specifications for the 2002 Ford Falcon Futura. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2002 Ford Falcon Futura Auiii 4.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1566 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1547 mm
|Ground Clearance
|135 mm
|Wheelbase
|2793 mm
|Height
|1481 mm
|Length
|4907 mm
|Width
|1870 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1550 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|68 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.8 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|11.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4900
|Torque RPM
|3000
|Maxiumum Torque
|357 Nm
|Makimum Power
|157 kW
|Front Tyre
|P215/60 Vr16
|Rear Tyre
|P215/60 Vr16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Live Axle, Upper And Lower Trailing Arm, Watt Linkage System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|6Fpaaajgswya12345
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Compact disc player
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Rear Spoiler
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
Optional Extras
- Body Kit - $2,575
- Independent Rear Suspension - $1,335
- Limited Slip Differential - $350
- Metallic Paint - $235
- Power Sunroof - $1,990
- Sports Suspension - $280
- Tow Pack 1600kg - $290