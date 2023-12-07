Specifications for the 2002 Holden Combo Sb. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2002 Holden Combo Sb 1.4L Petrol Van
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Tracking Front
|1387 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1427 mm
|Wheelbase
|2480 mm
|Height
|1840 mm
|Length
|4237 mm
|Width
|1686 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1025 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1620 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|450 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|545 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.4 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|8.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5800
|Torque RPM
|3400
|Maxiumum Torque
|114 Nm
|Makimum Power
|60 kW
|Front Tyre
|165/70 R13
|Rear Tyre
|165/70 R13
|Front Rim Size
|5.0Jx13
|Rear Rim Size
|5.0Jx13
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Rear Suspension
|Rigid Axle
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Woloooo71S3123456
|Van
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided
Standard Features
- Engine Immobiliser
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers
Optional Extras
- Airbag Driver - $930
- Air Conditioning & Power Steering - $2,230
- Power Steering - $470