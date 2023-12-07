WhichCar
2002 Holden Vectra Cd Jsii 2.2L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2002 Holden Vectra Cd Jsii 2.2L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2002 Holden Vectra Cd. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1464 mm
Tracking Rear 1458 mm
Ground Clearance 119 mm
Wheelbase 2640 mm
Height 1425 mm
Length 4495 mm
Width 1707 mm
Kerb Weight 1344 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1300 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 5.8 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 8.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5200
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 200 Nm
Makimum Power 104 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/60 R15
Rear Tyre 205/60 R15
Front Rim Size 6.0Jx15
Rear Rim Size 6.0Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Independent, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Independent, Trailing Arm

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Wolojbf6817123456
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Germany