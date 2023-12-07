Specifications for the 2002 Honda Cr-V (4X4) Sport. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2002 Honda Cr-V (4X4) Sport My03 2.4L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Compact
|Tracking Front
|1533 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1538 mm
|Ground Clearance
|205 mm
|Wheelbase
|2620 mm
|Height
|1710 mm
|Length
|4550 mm
|Width
|1780 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1507 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1940 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|600 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|433 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|58 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7.6 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|9 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|3600
|Maxiumum Torque
|220 Nm
|Makimum Power
|118 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/70 R15
|Rear Tyre
|205/70 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Eng Bay Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Jhlrd78402C200001
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Compact
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- 15 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Picnic Tables
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
Optional Extras
- Leather Trim - $1,500
