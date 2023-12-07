WhichCar
2002 Honda Odyssey (7 Seat) 2.3L Petrol 4D Wagon

2002 Honda Odyssey (7 Seat) 2.3L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 7
Transmission 4 Speed Sequential Auto
Vehicle Segment People Mover

Specifications for the 2002 Honda Odyssey (7 Seat). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1560 mm
Tracking Rear 1555 mm
Ground Clearance 130 mm
Wheelbase 2830 mm
Height 1630 mm
Length 4845 mm
Width 1800 mm
Kerb Weight 1593 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2180 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 585 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 65 L
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 8 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 10.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5800
Torque RPM 4800
Maxiumum Torque 206 Nm
Makimum Power 110 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/60 R16
Rear Tyre 215/60 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5Jx16
Rear Rim Size 6.5Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Double Wishbone, Gas Pressurised Shock Absorber, Independent, Stabiliser Bar
Rear Suspension Double Wishbone, Gas Pressurised Shock Absorber, Independent, Stabiliser Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 80 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Jhmra6850Yc200001
Country Manufactured Japan