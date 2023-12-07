WhichCar
2002 HSV Maloo 15Th Anniversary Vuii 5.7L Petrol Utility

2002 HSV Maloo 15Th Anniversary Vuii 5.7L Petrol Utility details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 2002 HSV Maloo 15Th Anniversary. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1558 mm
Tracking Rear 1576 mm
Ground Clearance 105 mm
Wheelbase 2939 mm
Height 1462 mm
Length 5095 mm
Width 1845 mm
Kerb Weight 1606 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2275 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1600 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 356 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5600
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 475 Nm
Makimum Power 255 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/40 Zr18
Rear Tyre 235/40 Zr18
Front Rim Size 8.0Jx18
Rear Rim Size 8.0Jx18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut, Stabiliser Bar
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Independent, Stabiliser Bar, Semi Trailing Arm

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Windscreen
Compliance Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number 6H8Vuk80Fyl123456
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
Country Manufactured Australia