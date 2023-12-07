Specifications for the 2002 Hyundai Santa Fe Gl World Cup (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2002 Hyundai Santa Fe Gl World Cup (4X4) 2.4L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Compact
|Tracking Front
|1540 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1540 mm
|Ground Clearance
|207 mm
|Wheelbase
|2620 mm
|Height
|1730 mm
|Length
|4500 mm
|Width
|1845 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1621 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2315 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|454 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|454 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|747 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|65 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.6 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|11.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|201 Nm
|Makimum Power
|106 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/70 R16
|Rear Tyre
|225/70 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut, Telescopic Shock Absorber
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Independent, Multi-Link System, Telescopic Shock Absorber
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|130 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Kmhsb81Ar1U123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Compact
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Airbag Driver
- Air Conditioning
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Driving Lights
- Engine Immobiliser
- Limited Slip Differential
- Nudge Bar
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Roof Racks
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Steps
Optional Extras
- Anti-lock Brakes & Passenger Airbag - $1,790
- Metallic Paint - $165
