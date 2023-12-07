WhichCar
2002 Kia Sportage (4X4) My01 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

2002 Kia Sportage (4X4) My01 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual 4X4
Vehicle Segment SUV Compact

Specifications for the 2002 Kia Sportage (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1440 mm
Tracking Rear 1440 mm
Ground Clearance 200 mm
Wheelbase 2650 mm
Height 1655 mm
Length 4435 mm
Width 1765 mm
Kerb Weight 1570 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2380 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 465 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 810 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 65 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 9 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 12 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4700
Maxiumum Torque 175 Nm
Makimum Power 94 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/75 R15
Rear Tyre 205/75 R15
Front Rim Size 6.0Jx15
Rear Rim Size 6.0Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Pressurised Shock Absorber, Independent Double Wishbone
Rear Suspension 5 Links, Coil Spring, Gas Pressurised Shock Absorber

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Front Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Knaja5238X5123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Compact
Country Manufactured Korea

