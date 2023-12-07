Specifications for the 2002 Land Rover Discovery S (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2002 Land Rover Discovery S (4X4) Series Ii 2.5L Diesel 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Luxury
|Tracking Front
|1540 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1560 mm
|Ground Clearance
|224 mm
|Wheelbase
|2540 mm
|Height
|1900 mm
|Length
|4630 mm
|Width
|1885 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2050 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2880 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|830 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|93 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo
|Power RPM
|4200
|Torque RPM
|1950
|Maxiumum Torque
|340 Nm
|Makimum Power
|101 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/70 R16
|Rear Tyre
|235/70 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7.0Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|7.0Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Beam Axle, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Damper, Panhard Rod
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Beam Axle, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Damper, Watt Linkage
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Rear Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Salltgm273A200001
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Luxury
|Country Manufactured
|Great Britain
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Diff Locks
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Roof Racks
- Automatic/Self levelling Suspension
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Active Cornering Enhancement - $4,848
- Rear Air Conditioning - $1,657
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels - $3,007
- Digital Video Disc Player - $3,375
- Metallic Paint - $920
