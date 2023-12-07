WhichCar
2002 Land Rover Discovery Se Td5 (4X4) 2.5L Diesel 4D Wagon

2002 Land Rover Discovery Se Td5 (4X4) 2.5L Diesel 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment SUV Luxury

Specifications for the 2002 Land Rover Discovery Se Td5 (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1540 mm
Tracking Rear 1560 mm
Ground Clearance 253 mm
Wheelbase 2540 mm
Height 1935 mm
Length 4630 mm
Width 1885 mm
Kerb Weight 2004 kg
Gcm 6250 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2750 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 745 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 95 L
Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo
Power RPM 4200
Torque RPM 1950
Maxiumum Torque 315 Nm
Makimum Power 101 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/70 R16
Rear Tyre 235/70 R16
Front Rim Size 7.0Jx16
Rear Rim Size 7.0Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Panhard Rod, Telescopic Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Telescopic Damper, Watt Linkage

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rear Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Driver Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Salltgm97Xa200001
Vehicle Segment SUV Luxury
Country Manufactured Great Britain

Current Land Rover Discovery pricing and specs

D300 Dynamic Se (221Kw) 4D Wagon 3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $119,800
D300 Dynamic Hse (221Kw) 4D Wagon 3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $125,800
D300 S (221Kw) 4D Wagon 3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $106,000
P360 Dynamic Se (265Kw) 4D Wagon 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $119,000
P360 Dynamic Hse 265Kw) 4D Wagon 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $125,000