Specifications for the 2002 Land Rover Discovery Se7 Td5 (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2002 Land Rover Discovery Se7 Td5 (4X4) 2.5L Diesel 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Luxury
|Tracking Front
|1540 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1560 mm
|Ground Clearance
|253 mm
|Wheelbase
|2540 mm
|Height
|1935 mm
|Length
|4630 mm
|Width
|1885 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2004 kg
|Gcm
|6250 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2750 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|745 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|95 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo
|Power RPM
|4200
|Torque RPM
|1950
|Maxiumum Torque
|315 Nm
|Makimum Power
|101 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/70 R16
|Rear Tyre
|235/70 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7.0Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|7.0Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Panhard Rod, Telescopic Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Self Levelling Air Suspension, Telescopic Damper, Watt Linkage
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Rear Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Salltgm97Xa200003
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Luxury
|Country Manufactured
|Great Britain
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Roof Racks
- Automatic/Self levelling Suspension
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Active Cornering Enhancement - $3,910
- Rear Air Conditioning - $1,362
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels - $4,990
- Metallic Paint - $495
