Specifications for the 2002 Land Rover Discovery V8 (4X4) Adventure. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2002 Land Rover Discovery V8 (4X4) Adventure 4.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Luxury
|Tracking Front
|1540 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1560 mm
|Ground Clearance
|253 mm
|Wheelbase
|2540 mm
|Height
|1935 mm
|Length
|4630 mm
|Width
|1885 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2010 kg
|Gcm
|6250 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2750 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|740 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|95 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4750
|Torque RPM
|2600
|Maxiumum Torque
|320 Nm
|Makimum Power
|132 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/55 R18
|Rear Tyre
|255/55 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8.0Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|8.0Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Rear Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Salltgm17Xa200001
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Luxury
|Country Manufactured
|Great Britain
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Nudge Bar
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers
- Roof Racks
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Active Cornering Enhancement - $3,910
- Rear Air Conditioning - $1,362
- Automatic/Self levelling Suspension - $1,408
- Third Row Seats - $3,420
Current Land Rover Discovery pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|D300 Dynamic Se (221Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$119,800
|D300 Dynamic Hse (221Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$125,800
|D300 S (221Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$106,000
|P360 Dynamic Se (265Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$119,000
|P360 Dynamic Hse 265Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$125,000
|D300 Dynamic Se (221Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$122,920
|D300 Dynamic Hse (221Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$129,020
|D300 S (221Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$108,670
|P360 Dynamic Se (265Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$122,070
|P360 Dynamic Hse 265Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$128,220