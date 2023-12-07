Specifications for the 2002 Mazda 323 Protege. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2002 Mazda 323 Protege 1.8L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
MORE Mazda News & Reviews
|Tracking Front
|1470 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1470 mm
|Ground Clearance
|150 mm
|Wheelbase
|2605 mm
|Height
|1410 mm
|Length
|4365 mm
|Width
|1705 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1149 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|720 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|400 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.4 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|9 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|163 Nm
|Makimum Power
|92 kW
|Front Tyre
|185/65 R14
|Rear Tyre
|185/65 R14
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Solid
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Jmobj10P200123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Alloy Wheels
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sound System with 4 Speakers
- Tinted Windows