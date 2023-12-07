WhichCar
2002 Mazda Premacy 1.8L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2002 Mazda Premacy 1.8L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2002 Mazda Premacy. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1465 mm
Tracking Rear 1470 mm
Ground Clearance 155 mm
Wheelbase 2670 mm
Height 1600 mm
Length 4295 mm
Width 1705 mm
Kerb Weight 1308 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1716 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 400 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 408 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 58 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 7.2 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 10 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 163 Nm
Makimum Power 92 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/55 R15
Rear Tyre 195/55 R15
Front Rim Size 6.0Jx15
Rear Rim Size 6.0Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Independent, Macpherson Strut, Trapezoidal Link

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Jmocp10P100123456
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Japan