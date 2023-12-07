Specifications for the 2002 Mercedes-Benz Slk 32 Kompressor Amg. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2002 Mercedes-Benz Slk 32 Kompressor Amg 202 3.2L Petrol 2D Convertible
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic Speed
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1488 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1477 mm
|Ground Clearance
|135 mm
|Wheelbase
|2400 mm
|Height
|1270 mm
|Length
|4010 mm
|Width
|1712 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1495 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1755 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|260 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Engine
|Supercharged Mpfi
|Power RPM
|6100
|Torque RPM
|4400
|Maxiumum Torque
|450 Nm
|Makimum Power
|260 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/45 Zr17
|Rear Tyre
|245/40 Zr17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Pressurised Shock Absorber, Independent, Stabiliser Bar
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Gas Pressurised Shock Absorber, Independent, Multi-Link System, Stabiliser Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Wdb1704662F123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Kit
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Stability Program
- Electric Top
- Fog Lights - Front
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Metallic Paint
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Sport Seats
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Mobile Phone Connectivity - $1,585
- Premium Sound System - $1,800
- Xenon Headlights - $2,545